iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 10,620,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,950,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

