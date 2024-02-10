iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Phillips Financial Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.48. 581,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,695. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.76. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.