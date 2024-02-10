Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stake Raised by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITUB. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

