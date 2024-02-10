Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRMFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. Analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $91,500. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

