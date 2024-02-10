Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. Analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Iterum Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $91,500. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Stories

