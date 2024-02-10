Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. Analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
