Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

ITRI stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

