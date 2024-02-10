ITT (NYSE:ITT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ITT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $127.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 642,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.