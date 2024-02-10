Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $139.73 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.