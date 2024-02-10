Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGRO opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

