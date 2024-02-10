JMP Securities Trims Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Target Price to $8.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

RLYB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.05.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rallybio by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rallybio by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

