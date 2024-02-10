Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.78

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.78 and last traded at $89.43, with a volume of 38173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 2.2 %

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.