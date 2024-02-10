JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target to $37.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPHR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

NYSE SPHR opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

