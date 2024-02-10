JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 16.9 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.