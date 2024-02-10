JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $104.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.22.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.