JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $55.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.11.

SQM opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $97.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

