JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $9.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Chegg Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

