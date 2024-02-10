JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.32). 150,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 389,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.31).

JPMorgan Japanese Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £739.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,434.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 488.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 475.58.

Get JPMorgan Japanese alerts:

JPMorgan Japanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. JPMorgan Japanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.