JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.63

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 89673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after buying an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $94,230,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,994,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

