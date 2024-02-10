Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 30,888 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Open Text worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Open Text by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

