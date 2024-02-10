Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 14,206 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.70% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

