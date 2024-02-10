Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Globant worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Globant by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Globant by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,630,000 after buying an additional 234,307 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

NYSE GLOB opened at $242.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.27. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

