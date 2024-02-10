Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $11.44 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,441,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of TKO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,333,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $86.13 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.07.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

