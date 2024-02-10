Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $11.44 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,441,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of TKO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,333,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $86.13 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
