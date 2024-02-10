Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $4.98 Million in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 194,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

