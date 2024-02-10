Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,568 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 4.13% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,455,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 270,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 299,802 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

