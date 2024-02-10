Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after buying an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

AMH stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

