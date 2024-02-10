Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Kanzhun Trading Up 0.9 %
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kanzhun Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,023,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,025,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
