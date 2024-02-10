Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,991 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $36,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZ. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.