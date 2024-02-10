Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.25.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$734.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 2.03. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.4470457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

