Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

