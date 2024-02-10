Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.
