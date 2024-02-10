Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $137.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

NYSE THG opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

