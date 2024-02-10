Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.650 EPS.

Kennametal stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

