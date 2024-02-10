Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue updated its FY guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.200 EPS.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9,193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.