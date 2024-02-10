Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Gap Down to $20.52

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.85. Kenvue shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 2,938,667 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

