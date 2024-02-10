KeyCorp Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $182.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.25.

AMETEK stock opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $168.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

