KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after buying an additional 4,177,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after buying an additional 1,194,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

