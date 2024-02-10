KeyCorp Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,326.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,080.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

