Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.