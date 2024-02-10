KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 214,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 464,279 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.51%.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

