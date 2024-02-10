Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.27 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $169.97 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

