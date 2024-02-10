Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,732 shares of company stock worth $1,701,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

