Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $58.42 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

