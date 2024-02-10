Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 8th

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Krispy Kreme has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $407.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

