Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 259 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.04.
Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH
Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Laboratory Co. of America
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.