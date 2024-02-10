Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,578,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $47.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $911.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,843. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $913.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $783.28 and a 200 day moving average of $702.27. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $24,130,312 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.