Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,201. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5 %

LSCC opened at $69.74 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.