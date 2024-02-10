LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.50.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCII

LCI Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,784,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.