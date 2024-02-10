Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $114.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Leidos by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $2,814,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 65.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

