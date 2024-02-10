LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

LMAT stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $68.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 122,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

