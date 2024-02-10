LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
LendingClub stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $947.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.01.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.24%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
