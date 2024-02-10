Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $108.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LBRDK stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

