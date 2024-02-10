Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lowered by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.42. 1,351,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,234. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

